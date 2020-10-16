Kid makes sound effects for his mom doing stuff around the house

October 16, 2020

sound-effect-mom.jpg

This is a short video of a kid sound effect-ing his mom. "Sound effect-ing"? Meh, you know what I mean. It's pretty charming, and makes me wonder if you could actually hire somebody to follow you around doing this. Although for me it would be 90% sad trombones and 10% the guy being too embarrassed by my life to actually play anything. "Is this guy eating cereal for dinner again?" *womp woooomp*

"We Don't Date N00bs, We PWN Them!"

This is a video about the problems associated with dating a World of Warcraft n00b when you come from a L337 family. Namely, that your parents won't...
Read More: charming, cute, family, funny, prank, pranks, video
Previous Post
Next Post