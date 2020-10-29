Kazakh Tourism adopts 'Very Nice!' as official new slogan

In a brilliant move, Kazakh tourism has embraced Borat's caricature of their country and flipped it for their marketing, adopting "Very nice!" as their new official slogan. From Kazakhstan Travel:

Kazakhstan? Very nice! It's a place you may have heard of, that's nicer than you ever imagined. Where you can find endless steppe, sand, and epic mountain peaks just a short drive from a modern metropolis. Where garlicky Kazakh horse sausage meets spicy Uighur noodles. Where shopping malls have sandy beaches and glass spheres dot the horizon. Where people are so friendly, you might just end up at a Kazakh toi (a traditional wedding) after a few salams (hello!). How can you describe a place this surprising in just two words? As a wise man one said, "Very nice!"

It takes a very brave marketing team to hitch their ride to Borat but I applaud their decision. When the first Borat film came out, Kazakhstan lost their minds and tried to run a massive publicity campaign against the movie and Sacha Baron Cohen. They went so far as to take out a four page ad in the New York Times and announced a press conference at their Washington DC embassy, to which Sascha Baron Cohen showed up outside their gates and gave a press conference of his own pretending to be their spokesperson. You can't win against something like that, so obviously embracing it is the way to go. It's just too bad their tourism video didn't highlight how they have the second-cleanest prostitutes in the region.

Keep going for the full Kazakh promotional video, as well as the video of Borat giving a press conference outside the Kazakhstan embassy.

And the time Borat stood outside the Kazakh embassy in Washington DC to hold a press conference denouncing Sacha Baron Cohen. It's pretty great, though listening to Keith Olbermann butcher the name Borat is pretty hard to listen to:

