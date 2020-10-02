Interstellar theme on the accordion
Turns out the accordion was designed for one purpose, and that was to play Hans Zimmer's No Time For Caution theme from Interstellar.
(via u/DDropped)
Unboxing the official mask Apple designed for its employees
This is an unboxing video of the official mask Apple designed for its employees. In typical Apple fashion, it's white, designed in California, and manufactured in China....
Guy tries to guess what color paint is going to be
TikToker Christian Hull has a series of videos of him trying to frantically guess what color paint will be as it mixes. It sounds stupid because it...
If Cardi B Made The Sound Effects For Star Wars
These are two short videos edited by Youtuber TheMexicoHouse with Cardi B voice samples replacing the sound effects in Star Wars movies. I thought her lightsaber and...
James Bond 'Spectre' Opening With The Originally Requested Radiohead Song As The Title Track
This is a video of the opening of the 2015 James Bond film 'Spectre' with the originally requested Radiohead song as the title track instead of Sam...
Audio And Dialogue From Mrs. Doubtfire Remixed Into A Song
This is 'Doubtfire', a song created by electronic musician Pogo by sampling and remixing audio and dialogue from Mrs. Doubtfire. I swear, just when you think the...
A Selection Of Metal Covers Of Kenny Loggins' 'Danger Zone' From Top Gun
Note: Gif is from the Psychostick cover. With everyone excited about a Top Gun sequel coming out, musicians Dan Vasc and Victor The Guitar Nerd decided to...
Read More: interstellar, movies, music, video