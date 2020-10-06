Home Depot's giant 12 ft tall Halloween skeleton decoration

October 6, 2020

giant-halloween-skeleton.jpg

Apparently Home Depot sells a giant 12 ft tall Halloween skeleton and it's pretty damn glorious. It costs $300, but every penny goes to the skeleton being really big and awesome. They're also sold out, because obviously something this necessary would be sold out. The second I get my hands on one I'm setting it up at the dinner table so I can pretend I'm a Hobbit and I've been dining with Gandalf the Grey's corpse for the last thirty years.

Read More: awesome, decoration, halloween, images, products, skeletons, spooky
Previous Post
Next Post