Home Depot's giant 12 ft tall Halloween skeleton decoration
Apparently Home Depot sells a giant 12 ft tall Halloween skeleton and it's pretty damn glorious. It costs $300, but every penny goes to the skeleton being really big and awesome. They're also sold out, because obviously something this necessary would be sold out. The second I get my hands on one I'm setting it up at the dinner table so I can pretend I'm a Hobbit and I've been dining with Gandalf the Grey's corpse for the last thirty years.
home depot skeleton holding baby skeleton by ankle pic.twitter.com/ePwamQ1ycg— samantha (@samanthaaa_14) September 26, 2020
When your bf comes to meet dad, a 40 ft skeleton pic.twitter.com/7E7Ie48yOc— 👀 (@peeps_burge) September 30, 2020
Or you could just be this person pic.twitter.com/2KCK3wDxG5— Shut the fuck up, Donny (@Whtamihere4) September 30, 2020
