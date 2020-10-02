Guy tries to guess what color paint is going to be

October 2, 2020

guy-guesses-paint-color.jpg

TikToker Christian Hull has a series of videos of him trying to frantically guess what color paint will be as it mixes. It sounds stupid because it is stupid, but it's also weirdly compelling and maybe needs to be turned into an actual TV game show.

