Guinness World Records holder for longest female legs

17-year-old Maci Currin of Cedar Park, Texas, has been certified by Guinness World Records as having the world's longest female legs. Currin is 6'10" (2.08 meters) and each of her legs measures about 53" (1.35 meters). Now it's just a matter of time until she sets her next world record: most miserable person in an airline seat.

Keep going for Guinness' announcement video, as well as video of the previous record holder: 6'9" (2.05 meters) Russian model Ekaterina Lisina.

And the previous record holder - 6'9" (2.05 meters) Ekaterina Lisina from Russia:

