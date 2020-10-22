GMC made a Hummer EV and the announcement video is really something

October 22, 2020

hummer-ev-1.jpg

Does the stereotype of Hummer owners compensating for something still apply when the Hummer is an EV? Is it the cross section of Tesla douches and Hummer douches to create the ultimate small-penised douche? Because I'll take two.

Keep going for the full announcement video. It honesty looks pretty great assuming they can deliver on what they're promising.

hummer-ev-2.jpg

