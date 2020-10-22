GMC made a Hummer EV and the announcement video is really something

Does the stereotype of Hummer owners compensating for something still apply when the Hummer is an EV? Is it the cross section of Tesla douches and Hummer douches to create the ultimate small-penised douche? Because I'll take two.

Keep going for the full announcement video. It honesty looks pretty great assuming they can deliver on what they're promising.

The Uruk-hai from The Lord of the Rings but with normal voices YouTuber BurtBot took the Uruk-hai from Lord of the Rings and replaced their voices with normal ones because, hey, why not? Like every one of these weird...

Using AI to turn animated characters into realistic portraits Motion graphic artist Nathan Shipley has been using a StyleGAN encoder to turn works of art into realistic-looking portraits. Above are the Mona Lisa and Miles Morales...

Shelby SuperCars (SSC) Tuatara hits 331 mph to become world's fastest production car The Shelby SuperCars (SSC) Tuatara has set a new production car top speed record, hitting 331 mph. It actually looks like it could've gone a lot faster...

Everybody crashes at ridiculous rally turn This is a ridiculous video of car after car sliding off a turn at the Rally Pushkinskie Gory 2020 event in Russia and crashing into a car...

Animaniacs made this Jurassic Park spoof to announce their glorious return Because Steven Spielberg has decided he doesn't already have enough money, he's reviving Animaniacs on Hulu (premieres November 20) and they put together this Jurassic Park spoof...

Man turns jet engine into a camper trailer Steve Jones, a former technician for the Royal Air Force, converted an engine from a decommissioned VC10 jet plane into a camper trailer. He estimates he spent...