Freddy Krueger made out of crayons and then melted

This is a timelapse of artist Steven Richter sculpting Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street out of crayons and then melting it. It reminds me of the face melting scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark. I just wish he had more frames in his timelapse so we could get a smoother more detailed face melt. In my experience, when melting a face you really want to make sure you can savor all the little details. I mean, uh, there's nothing buried in my backyard.

Keep going for the full video and check out his Instagram here.

And the face melting scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark:

The world's largest air cannon This is the world's largest air cannon which was made in cooperation with Czech TV show Wonders of Nature. There's definitely a missed opportunity to use it...

The virtual set technology that's replacing the green screen This is a video of a lead compositor from Industrial Light and Magic breaking down the technology they used on The Mandalorian to replace green screens. It's...

Children's board games reimagined as horror movie posters Merchandise designer Justin Bryant reimagined six children's board games as horror movie posters and the results are incredible. Each of them look like they could be from...

Designer reenacts '2001: A Space Odyssey' in quarantine Over the course of two months, designer Lydia Cambron did a shot for shot reenactment of the iconic ending scene from 2001: A Space Odyssey in her...

Artist Sculpts Wicked Witch Of The West Bust Out Of Crayons, Melts With Heat Gun This is a timelapse video of sculptor Steven Richter creating a Wicked Witch Of The West bust out of Crayola crayons, then melting her with a heat...

Can you change the color of the dots with your mind? This illusion won second place in the 2019 Best Illusion of the Year contest and it has sufficiently made me question reality: In this illusion, either downward...