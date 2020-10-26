Freddy Krueger made out of crayons and then melted

October 26, 2020

This is a timelapse of artist Steven Richter sculpting Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street out of crayons and then melting it. It reminds me of the face melting scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark. I just wish he had more frames in his timelapse so we could get a smoother more detailed face melt. In my experience, when melting a face you really want to make sure you can savor all the little details. I mean, uh, there's nothing buried in my backyard.

Keep going for the full video and check out his Instagram here.

And the face melting scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark:
