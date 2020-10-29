F1 driver Riccardo Patrese takes his wife out for a lap

October 29, 2020

This is a video of Italian F1 driver Riccardo Patrese taking his wife out for a lap in a Honda Civic Type-R. It goes about as expected when somebody who is not prepared to be in a car with an F1 driver is suddenly in a car with an F1 driver. It's one of the most charming videos I've ever seen, and a testament to how good F1 drivers are seeing how steady and smooth he is while his wife is being thrown around her seat. Also, I had no idea Italians actually yelled out "Mamma mia!" The only way the wife could be any more Italian is if she was eating a plate of spaghetti during the drive and maybe sipping an espresso.

Keep going for the full subtitled video. It works on mute but it's much better with audio.

