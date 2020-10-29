F1 driver Riccardo Patrese takes his wife out for a lap

This is a video of Italian F1 driver Riccardo Patrese taking his wife out for a lap in a Honda Civic Type-R. It goes about as expected when somebody who is not prepared to be in a car with an F1 driver is suddenly in a car with an F1 driver. It's one of the most charming videos I've ever seen, and a testament to how good F1 drivers are seeing how steady and smooth he is while his wife is being thrown around her seat. Also, I had no idea Italians actually yelled out "Mamma mia!" The only way the wife could be any more Italian is if she was eating a plate of spaghetti during the drive and maybe sipping an espresso.

Keep going for the full subtitled video. It works on mute but it's much better with audio.

Kazakh Tourism adopts 'Very Nice!' as official new slogan In a brilliant move, Kazakh tourism has embraced Borat's caricature of their country and flipped it for their marketing, adopting "Very nice!" as their new official slogan....

Well That's Something You Don't See Every Day: A Formula 1 Car On The Highway This is a short video of a Formula 1 car casually cruising down the highway. Granted the driver doesn't stomp on the gas and initiate hyperspeed or...

Thanks, Internet!: Two Guys Speeding Nowhere In A Honda Civic Note: A little language. Because this is the internet and the internet never stops producing gold, this is a video of a couple buddies make-believe racing in...

The full official trailer for the Animaniacs reboot Here's the full official trailer for the Animaniacs reboot on Hulu. They seem to have found the perfect tone and approach for the 21st century. I was...

The Uruk-hai from The Lord of the Rings but with normal voices YouTuber BurtBot took the Uruk-hai from Lord of the Rings and replaced their voices with normal ones because, hey, why not? Like every one of these weird...