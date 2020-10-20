Everybody crashes at ridiculous rally turn

This is a ridiculous video of car after car sliding off a turn at the Rally Pushkinskie Gory 2020 event in Russia and crashing into a car that just did the same thing. Unless they decided to get all the drivers drunk before the event, there must have been rain or something that changed the course after their reconnaissance run. Or maybe they didn't have to get the drivers drunk because, ya know, Russia. And stereotypes. Last I checked Vodka wasn't invented by the Swedes.

Keep going for the full video. Audio warning, as there is a woman who screams every time a car veers off which is a lot.

