Everybody crashes at ridiculous rally turn

This is a ridiculous video of car after car sliding off a turn at the Rally Pushkinskie Gory 2020 event in Russia and crashing into a car that just did the same thing. Unless they decided to get all the drivers drunk before the event, there must have been rain or something that changed the course after their reconnaissance run. Or maybe they didn't have to get the drivers drunk because, ya know, Russia. And stereotypes. Last I checked Vodka wasn't invented by the Swedes.

Keep going for the full video. Audio warning, as there is a woman who screams every time a car veers off which is a lot.

Shelby SuperCars (SSC) Tuatara hits 331 mph to become world's fastest production car The Shelby SuperCars (SSC) Tuatara has set a new production car top speed record, hitting 331 mph. It actually looks like it could've gone a lot faster...

McLaren Versus F-35 Jet In Race Around Runways This is a video from Top Gear of a ~$2-Million McLaren Speedtail racing a ~$110-million F-35 jet in a triangular race around some airport runways. The McLaren...

Terrible Driver Gets Perfectly Stuck In Parking Garage This is a short, filmed-off-the-monitor security cam video of a driver in a parking garage who hits the corner while making a turn, then proceeds to back...

Man With Jetpack Attempts To Drag Race Dodge Challenger Note: Volume, jetpack. This is a video from the recent World Series of Pro Mod at Bandimere Speedway near Denver, Colorado of a man with a jetpack...

You Did It Wrong: Car Drives Through Wall, Almost Falls This is a video from Brazil of a car being pulled back in from the hole it made after somebody almost drove it through the wall (which...