Children's board games reimagined as horror movie posters

Merchandise designer Justin Bryant reimagined six children's board games as horror movie posters and the results are incredible. Each of them look like they could be from an actual Blumhouse or SyFy movie and, considering Hollwood's obsession with adapting properties, might actually be. Let's not forget they did make a Battleship movie and are actively working on adapting Tetris. I'm not even sure these are reimaginings anymore or if Bryant just leaked Hollywood's actual film release schedule for the next two years.

Keep going for the rest of the series which include Chutes and Ladders, Candyland, Hungry Hippos, and more. You can buy prints from Bryant's site.

(via Boing Boing)

