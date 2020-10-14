Can you change the color of the dots with your mind?

This illusion won second place in the 2019 Best Illusion of the Year contest and it has sufficiently made me question reality:

In this illusion, either downward or rightward motion perception for the dots is possible. Depending on the perceived motion direction, color changes: red and green dots with downward motion, and yellow dots with rightward motion. This suggests that our perception of color is not simply the result of limitations in temporal resolution of the visual system.

I've never been more deceived by my brain. It's like the dress all over again, only the color is flipping in real-time. Is color even a thing?! If this illusion has taught me anything, it's that traffic lights aren't real and I'll be driving as such.

Keep going for the full illusion. The actual video is frustrating because it keeps being interrupted by text, so I also included a repeating loop that actually has a visual aid to help facilitate the switch.

And a repeating loop of the actual illusion without the text interruptions:

Actor terrified of roller coasters trying to pretend like he likes them for a commercial This is the first take from a commercial shoot of an actor who was absolutely terrified of roller coasters trying to keep it together and perform. At...

Modified dollar coin that mechanically grips and ungrips sword Russian crafter Roman Booteen modified a United States dollar coin to mechanically grip and ungrip a sword with the press of a button. His pieces usually sell...

Questionably legal sleight of hand baseball pitch This sleight of hand pitch doesn't seem like it should be legal despite the umpire allowing it. Although to be fair I don't actually know the rules...

Street artist makes portraits by hitting windows with hammers Simon Berger is a Swiss street artist who makes portraits by shattering glass. I mean the dude literally just squats over a piece of glass with a...

The first large-scale COVID-19 pandemic memorial Architecture firm ​GómezPlatero​ has designed and will build the first monument for victims of the pandemic to be located in Uruguay. The massive circular structure will serve...