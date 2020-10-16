Black vulture lands on selfie-stick during paragliding outing

October 16, 2020

condor-land-selfie-stick.jpg

This is an incredibly majestic video of a black vulture landing on a selfie-stick during a paragliding excursion. It's one of the most relaxing videos I've seen in awhile and makes me want to take up paragliding. Is there a way to guarantee an experience like this? Do I just strap dead carcasses to my body? Because I already do that every morning, it'd just be nice to know if I could get a cool paragliding video out of it.

