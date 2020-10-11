Because Steven Spielberg has decided he doesn't already have enough money, he's reviving Animaniacs on Hulu (premieres November 20) and they put together this Jurassic Park spoof to announce it. The biggest compliment I can give is that it feels like the original Animaniacs. The humor, the tone, they nailed it. And of course they did, because it's all the same people just with fancier technology and deeper pockets. I think Mr. Hulu sums it up nicely when he says, "We are gonna make a fortune with this show." Yes you are, Mr. Hulu. Yes you are. Wait, $12 and some Arby's coupons is a fortune, right? Because that's all I've got.

Keep going for the full announcement video, as well as Yakko's classic Nations of the World song from the original series.

And the classic Nations of the World song performed by Yakko from the original series:

(via Hedonistica)

Scratching with barcode scanners Japanese musicians ELECTRONICOS FANTASTICOS! make music with weird instruments, and their latest creation is scratching with barcode scanners. It's not all that original though, since I used...

Playing a wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man in reverse actually makes them look like good dancers Apparently if you play a video of a wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man in reverse it looks like they're actually dancing. Not just dancing, but...

Fleischer Studios 'Superman' upscaled to 4k using neural networks YouTuber Jose Argumedo took the 1941 Fleischer Studios Superman cartoon 'The Bulleteers' and upscaled it using Waifu2x, an image upscaler that uses deep convolutional neural networks. Waifu2x...

Futurama predicts the first half of 2020 This is an oddly prescient scene from Season 6 Episode 24 of Futurama, "Cold Warriors", that addresses both issues of quarantine and police brutality. The Simpsons usually...

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Gets Its First Teaser Trailer This is the first official teaser trailer released for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that there will be both...

New Star Wars Trailer Recreated Using Only Footage From The Original Trilogy This is that Star Wars teaser trailer VERY loosely recreated using only scenes from the original trilogy. Just like the title said. So if you came here...