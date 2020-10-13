Actor terrified of roller coasters trying to pretend like he likes them for a commercial

This is the first take from a commercial shoot of an actor who was absolutely terrified of roller coasters trying to keep it together and perform. At one point it actually looks like he passes out from fear and reboots. Ah, the things we'll do for money. For instance, I'll eat an entire shoe if you've got $20 on you. $25 and I'll eat a boot.

Keep going for the full video as well as the final commercial they actually used.

And here's the full 20 minute raw video:

And here's the actual final commercial:

(via u/Flavorful_Chunt)

