A university librarian made this song about their Library Takeout system and it's way too good
Duke librarian Jamie Keesecker (who goes by MicrOpaqu3) made this song about their Library Takeout system and it's way better than it has any right to be. Apparently Keesecker has actually been making music for more than 17 years but decided to go into...librarianing intstead.
Keesecker started making music as a teenager, when a friend handed him a floppy disk with music editing software.
And he kept writing music, for more than 17 years. He got a master's in music composition from Duke in 2011 and a doctorate in 2016, but worried constantly about his career. He realized he would make a better hobbyist composer than professional.
I wonder if Duke asked him to make an ordinary instructional video and he came back with this. That when they asked to see the script he dumped out a bunch of drawings of stick figures and started going, "Untz untz untz untz."
Keep going for the full Library Takeout video which goes even harder than I've been saying. You can also listen to the song on Spotify, but your first experience really should be with the visuals because they make it at least twice as good.