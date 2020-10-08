24/7 streaming lo-fi beats to sip Pepsi to
Because Pepsi has either lost its mind or is a genius or both, they put out this streaming YouTube channel featuring lo-fi chill vibes. It doesn't sound that weird, except the stream only has songs featuring lyrics about Pepsi. For example, the lyrics to one of the songs is:
Pepsi hits different when you need a drink You'll take one sip and be cleaning the sink Pepsi hits different when you're trying to think You'll do your homework in only one blink Pepsi hits different It'll get your mind in sync You'll write a whole novel and use up all the ink
If you can't appreciate how beautiful and insane this is, I pity you. And yes, obviously I've had this on loop 24/7 since discovering it. Do I currently have more Pepsi in my fridge than any human has ever had? Of course. Am I attributing all my current and future success to Pepsi? Undoubtedly. Will I dropkick you if I see you drinking Coca-Cola on the street? You bet. Look, I don't make the rules. I just know that Pepsi is my only God now.
Keep going for the stream of beautifully chill Pepsi magic.
