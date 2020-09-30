Upscaling Tom & Jerry to 60 fps shows why we don't

September 30, 2020

A YouTuber interpolated Tom & Jerry footage to 60 fps using AI and the results are less than desirable. It's definitely smoother, but it's pretty clear upscaling framerates doesn't really work for animation. Animators generally make deliberate choices when it comes to frame duration, and the rhythm of the 60 fps version just feels off. It's like watching somebody clap off beat to your favorite song. The music is still great, but now you're annoyed for no reason and can't really enjoy it. I mean, c'mon, it's just clapping! It's not that hard, Steve! Why do you always have to ruin everything?!

