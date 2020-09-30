Unboxing the official mask Apple designed for its employees

September 30, 2020

unboxing-apple-mask.jpg

This is an unboxing video of the official mask Apple designed for its employees. In typical Apple fashion, it's white, designed in California, and manufactured in China. It actually looks pretty cool, and I'm surprised they managed to squeeze that much extra "design" out of a face mask. It's interesting to see their take on something that's become so ubiquitous, though obviously if they sold it retail it would be marked up and eventually they'd come out with a Pro version that does exactly the same thing but lets people know you're better than them. Although honestly, the packaging looks like it cost twice as much as the mask itself.

