Unboxing the official mask Apple designed for its employees

This is an unboxing video of the official mask Apple designed for its employees. In typical Apple fashion, it's white, designed in California, and manufactured in China. It actually looks pretty cool, and I'm surprised they managed to squeeze that much extra "design" out of a face mask. It's interesting to see their take on something that's become so ubiquitous, though obviously if they sold it retail it would be marked up and eventually they'd come out with a Pro version that does exactly the same thing but lets people know you're better than them. Although honestly, the packaging looks like it cost twice as much as the mask itself.

Upscaling Tom & Jerry to 60 fps shows why we don't A YouTuber interpolated Tom & Jerry footage to 60 fps using AI and the results are less than desirable. It's definitely smoother, but it's pretty clear upscaling...

Epic mocks Apple's iconic ad in their 'Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite' video Apple removed the insanely popular game Fortnite from the App Store last week after the game developer Epic created their own in-app payment system to avoid paying...

Japan reopens theme parks, bans screaming on roller coasters Japan recently reopened their theme parks, and in addition to masks, their guidelines include a ban on screaming on roller coasters because it spreads coronavirus. According to...

'Inside Edition' discovers sheets weren't changed at some hotels during COVD-19 As restrictions begin lifting and people start staying at hotels again, Inside Edition ran an undercover investigation to see just how serious hotels are taking cleanliness in...

Nurse demonstrates that wearing a mask doesn't affect oxygen levels or cause carbon dioxide poisoning It's pretty ridiculous that this is even an issue, but people have been refusing to wear masks because they think it'll lead to suffocation or carbon dioxide...