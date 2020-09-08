Turtle high fiving an alligator

September 8, 2020

turtle-highfive-alligator.jpg

Not gonna lie. The way the year's been going, I wouldn't mind getting in on some of that high five action.

Also, who knew turtles were so chill like that? I guess Crush from Finding Nemo was a pretty accurate representation.

Awww: Bizkit The Sleepwalking Dog

This is a video of Bizkit the sleepwalking dog. You should watch it, it's funny and sad at the same time. SPOILER ALERT: The dog sleepwalks into...
Read More: animals, cute, video
Previous Post