Turtle high fiving an alligator

Not gonna lie. The way the year's been going, I wouldn't mind getting in on some of that high five action.

The perfect Tik Tok exists... pic.twitter.com/D1isi9dZPT — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 4, 2020

Also, who knew turtles were so chill like that? I guess Crush from Finding Nemo was a pretty accurate representation.

Using artificial intelligence to make movies lip-sync Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Visual effects engineer Jonty Pressinger (who previously fixed The Lion King remake by deepfaking it to look more like the cartoon version) was testing out Wav2Lip and...

This guy built a circulating seal enclosure The circulating seal enclosure is cool and all, but is nobody going to address the fact that this guy seems to have a pet seal in his...

Two Dewclaws Up: Kittens Review The BB-8 Droid Toy (Plus Bonus Puppy Review) This is a video of three kittens reviewing the new BB-8 droid toy. And by reviewing I mean chasing and swatting at. There is also a puppy...

He's So Cute!: Ninja Cat Part Two Three Remember ninja cat? How could you forget, that furry little bastard was cute, cute, cute! And how about ninja cat two? That one was a scrumptious little...

Awww: Bizkit The Sleepwalking Dog This is a video of Bizkit the sleepwalking dog. You should watch it, it's funny and sad at the same time. SPOILER ALERT: The dog sleepwalks into...