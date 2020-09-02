This guy built a circulating seal enclosure

The circulating seal enclosure is cool and all, but is nobody going to address the fact that this guy seems to have a pet seal in his pool? Is that a thing that's allowed now? Because the last time I asked about it I ended up on a list.

Keep going for the weirdly mesmerizing video.

Thirty minutes of rain from thirty different video games YouTuber Jez Burrows put together this 30 minute video of rain compiled from 30 different games. The video is exactly what it sounds like. No fluff, no...

Hero proposes renaming 'boneless chicken wings' at city council meeting Andrew Christensen got up at a Lincoln, Nebraska city council meeting to make a stand for a pressing issue we're all aware of but nobody has had...

Two Dewclaws Up: Kittens Review The BB-8 Droid Toy (Plus Bonus Puppy Review) This is a video of three kittens reviewing the new BB-8 droid toy. And by reviewing I mean chasing and swatting at. There is also a puppy...

He's So Cute!: Ninja Cat Part Two Three Remember ninja cat? How could you forget, that furry little bastard was cute, cute, cute! And how about ninja cat two? That one was a scrumptious little...

Awww: Bizkit The Sleepwalking Dog This is a video of Bizkit the sleepwalking dog. You should watch it, it's funny and sad at the same time. SPOILER ALERT: The dog sleepwalks into...

Ninja Cat Will Kill You In Your Sleep, Lick Itself Remember the first ninja cat? That was one stealthy bastard, was he not? He was. Well here comes another feline with killer instincts, this one demonstrating a...