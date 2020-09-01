Thirty minutes of rain from thirty different video games

YouTuber Jez Burrows put together this 30 minute video of rain compiled from 30 different games. The video is exactly what it sounds like. No fluff, no narration, just 30 minutes of video game rain. Is it the most important thing you'll see today? Obviously. Considering how the year's been going, I've decided to put this video on loop for the next three months.

Keep going for the full video.

And if that's not enough rain for you, he also put together 10 minutes of rain from Unavowed:

And 10 minutes of rain from Kentucky Route Zero:

(via Hedonistica)

Sandra the Orangutan washes her hands and enclosure after observing zookeepers do it Sandra is a zoo-born, Borneo and Sumatra hybrid orangutan currently living in the Center for Great Apes in Florida and this is a video of her washing...

This guy walked around Shibuya like he's in a video game This is a video of a Japanese YouTuber walking around Shibuya like he's in Grand Theft Auto. He absolutely nails the motion, and my favorite moment from...

Comparison Of Jumping From The Highest Point Possible In Spider-Man Video Games, 2004 - 2018 This is a video comparison of Spider-Man jumping from the highest point possible in his video games released 2004 - 2018, including Spider-Man 2 (2004), Ultimate Spider-Man...

That's Cool: Guy Builds A Clear Acrylic Nintendo Entertainment System This is a video of Youtuber BitHead1000 modding a Nintendo Entertainment System into a case made of clear acrylic. It also has some LEDs inside for light-up...

Sadness: Video Of Mother Hand-Feeding 13-Year Old Son At Internet Cafe As He Games For Days Straight This is a video of 37-year old mother Lilybeth Marvel going to hand-feed her son Carlito breakfast at an internet cafe in Nueva Ecija, the Philippines, as...