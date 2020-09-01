Thirty minutes of rain from thirty different video games

YouTuber Jez Burrows put together this 30 minute video of rain compiled from 30 different games. The video is exactly what it sounds like. No fluff, no narration, just 30 minutes of video game rain. Is it the most important thing you'll see today? Obviously. Considering how the year's been going, I've decided to put this video on loop for the next three months.

Keep going for the full video.

And if that's not enough rain for you, he also put together 10 minutes of rain from Unavowed:

And 10 minutes of rain from Kentucky Route Zero:

(via Hedonistica)

