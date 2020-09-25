Super tiny Rubik's Cube goes on sale in Japan for $1,900
A super small Rubik's Cube measuring just 9.9 millimeters (0.39 inches) and weighing 2 grams opened for preorder in Japan yesterday for delivery in December at the whopping price of 198,000 yen ($1,900 USD).
Billed as a "super-small" Rubik's Cube, it was created to mark the 40th anniversary of when the original 3-D puzzle went on sale in Japan.
It's made of "ultra-precision metal," and comes with a box for its display, according to MegaHouse Corp., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based toymaker Bandai Co.
Keep going for one more shot of the super small Rubik's Cube.