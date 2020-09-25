Super tiny Rubik's Cube goes on sale in Japan for $1,900

A super small Rubik's Cube measuring just 9.9 millimeters (0.39 inches) and weighing 2 grams opened for preorder in Japan yesterday for delivery in December at the whopping price of 198,000 yen ($1,900 USD).

Billed as a "super-small" Rubik's Cube, it was created to mark the 40th anniversary of when the original 3-D puzzle went on sale in Japan. It's made of "ultra-precision metal," and comes with a box for its display, according to MegaHouse Corp., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based toymaker Bandai Co.

If only all things went up in value the smaller they were. Am I right, fellas? Eh? Am I right? Can I get a fist bump, anyone? No? Just the sounds of quiet sobbing in the corner? That's cool too.

Keep going for one more shot of the super small Rubik's Cube. It doesn't look like it's covered in diamonds or anything, so I'm not sure why it's so expensive.

