Street artist makes portraits by hitting windows with hammers

Simon Berger is a Swiss street artist who makes portraits by shattering glass. I mean the dude literally just squats over a piece of glass with a hammer and then keeps hitting it until a portrait appears. And obviously now that I know this is a thing, I'm going to be keeping his videos saved to my phone to explain to any authorities or concerned citizens when they see me smashing things on the street with a hammer. I'm just making art. Don't even worry that your car's windshield is my canvas.

Keep going for some of his portraits as well as a timelapse of him literally hammering out a piece. You can check out his official site here.

A timelapse of him creating a piece:

(via Boing Boing)

