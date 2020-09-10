Because 2020 has decided it hasn't screwed with us enough, California is currently on fire and has turned San Francisco into a scene from the apocalypse. Well somebody took drone footage from the Bay Area fire and set it to the Blade Runner 2049 soundtrack. It's insane that this is what San Francisco actually looks like right now. It's weird seeing it covered in an orange hue as opposed to what it's usually covered in: homeless people's feces.

Keep going for the full video. It's haunting and eerie and weird that reality is currently stranger than science fiction movies.

And the original drone footage video:

