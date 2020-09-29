Size comparison of fictional starships

MetaBallStudios (previously) is back and they recreated their old starship size comparison video, adding the Earth for scale and including some additional models. The video starts off with the 1 foot tall Hocotate Ship from Pikmin and by the end is using the Sun for scale. I, too, once thought the Ark from Halo was the largest starship in popular culture but oh how wrong I was. Turns out it was actually my wiener.

