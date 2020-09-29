Size comparison of fictional starships

MetaBallStudios (previously) is back and they recreated their old starship size comparison video, adding the Earth for scale and including some additional models. The video starts off with the 1 foot tall Hocotate Ship from Pikmin and by the end is using the Sun for scale. I, too, once thought the Ark from Halo was the largest starship in popular culture but oh how wrong I was. Turns out it was actually my wiener.

Questionably legal sleight of hand baseball pitch This sleight of hand pitch doesn't seem like it should be legal despite the umpire allowing it. Although to be fair I don't actually know the rules...

Awkward small talk during mid-air F-15 refueling This is some awkward small talk during a mid-air refueling of an F-15 Eagle. It's weird that you can be doing something this cool while having a...

Using artificial intelligence to make movies lip-sync Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Visual effects engineer Jonty Pressinger (who previously fixed The Lion King remake by deepfaking it to look more like the cartoon version) was testing out Wav2Lip and...

A Size Comparison Of Some Of The Asteroids In Our Solar System This is another size comparison video from MetaBallStudios (previously), this time comparing the sizes of various asteroids in our solar system to that of New York City....

Watch The Original Inspiration For Harley Quinn In This Weird Days Of Our Lives Soap Opera Episode This is an old video clip from a surreal episode of the soap opera Days Of Our Lives starring actress Arleen Sorkin playing a dream jester, which...

A Size Comparison Of People, Places And Things From Lord Of The Rings This is a video from MetalBallStudios comparing the sizes of characters, places and things from the Middle Earth universe (previously: some of their other size comparisons). It...