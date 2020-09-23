People wearing headphones in movies, but they're listening to podcasts

Filmmaker and radio/podcast guy Andrew Norton edited scenes of people wearing headphones in movies but replaced the music with podcasts. They're all pretty good, but the Baby Driver (Serial Podcast) mashup is clearly the best. Personally, I can't wait for the inevitable future where music no longer exists and only podcasts remain. Nothing says tension and excitement like Tom Cruise reaching the climactic scene of a Mission Impossible movie only to have The Joe Rogan Experience swell in the background.

Keep going for a few more of the edits, including American Psycho and Guardians of the Galaxy.

