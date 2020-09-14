Turtle climbing up a wall like Jackie Chan

September 14, 2020
Ninja Turtle

Oh, you know, just a turtle doing things I had no idea a turtle could do. Apparently Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a documentary?

(via /OddlyGruntled/)
