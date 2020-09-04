'Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit' turns your living room into a Mario Kart level

September 4, 2020

This is the announcement trailer for Nintendo's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit , an augmented reality Mario Kart game that uses actual physical Karts with cameras attached to them to turn your physical living space into a Mario Kart track. According to Nintendo:

Created in partnership with Velan Studios, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings the fun of the Mario Kart series into the real world by using a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite** system to race against opponents using a physical Kart. The physical Kart responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item and can be affected in different ways depending on the race. Players place gates to create a custom course layout in their home, where the only limit is their imagination. Race against Koopalings in Grand Prix, unlock a variety of course customizations and costumes for Mario or Luigi, and play with up to four players in local multiplayer mode.*** Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which is available in a Mario Set or Luigi Set, launches on Oct. 16 at a suggested retail price of $99.99.

Assuming it works as advertised, this might be the most brilliant thing I've ever seen. Sure, the iPhone is great and this whole "internet" thing is pretty interesting, but combining Mario Kart with physical remote control cars might be the pinnacle of human achievement. The only problem is most of us don't live in mansions so I don't know how fun a racing game can be when each lap only takes four seconds.

