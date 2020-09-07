Machine that finds grains of sand that look like faces

September 7, 2020

pareidolia-sand-faces.jpg

Pareidolia is an art project that uses a fully automated robot to examine grains of sand and look for faces. The name of the project comes from the word "pareidolia" itself, which is defined as "the tendency to perceive a specific, often meaningful image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern."

In the artwork Pareidolia facial detection is applied to grains of sand. A fully automated robot search engine examines the grains of sand in situ. When the machine finds a face in one of the grains, the portrait is photographed and displayed on a large screen.

I've got a project of my own, and it's finding human faces that look like grains of sand. And yes, that means I just go around taking pictures of bald people.

pareidolia-heleen-vink.jpg

pareidolia-detail.jpg

(via Waxy)

