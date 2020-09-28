Lunatic free solos the second tallest building in Paris

This is a video of a Polish lunatic known as BNT (or the Silesian Spiderman) climbing the second tallest skyscraper in Paris: the 689 ft (210 m) Tour Montparnasse. The video is a lot of first person GoPro footage mixed with drone footage and all of it got my hands appropriately sweaty. It's 35 minutes long and I watched it from beginning to end, occasionally pausing to make sure I was mentally prepared to watch somebody die (spoiler: he doesn't).

Also, if climbing without any safety equipment wasn't bad enough, at 21:00 an emergency worker abseils down to try and attach a safety harness to BNT which he patiently and politely refuses. The "rescuer" basically shadows BNT for the rest of the climb, which I can only imagine made things way worse. It's nightmarish enough trying to climb a skyscraper without a rope let alone having some dude right next to you constantly bugging you to stop being so insane. It felt like a nightmare scenario for BNT, and I wished the guy on the rope would've realized how much more dangerous he was making the situation and just backed off. It'd be like trying to race a rally car while your co-driver keeps asking if you have your seatbelt on.

Keep going for the full video, as well as one of BNT climbing the 558 ft (170 m) Marriott Hotel in Warsaw. Enjoy them while you can, because this guy is 100% going to die soon.

And climbing the Marriott Hotel in Warsaw:

Super tiny Rubik's Cube goes on sale in Japan for $1,900 A super small Rubik's Cube measuring just 9.9 millimeters (0.39 inches) and weighing 2 grams opened for preorder in Japan yesterday for delivery in December at the...

Questionably legal sleight of hand baseball pitch This sleight of hand pitch doesn't seem like it should be legal despite the umpire allowing it. Although to be fair I don't actually know the rules...

A 3-year-old girl lifted super high into the air by a kite This is an insane video of a 3-year-old girl being lifted into the air after getting tangled in some kite strings at a kite festival in Taiwan:...

Surreal video of a Japanese man making a kitchen knife out of eggs This is a video of, well, I'm not sure. The title is "sharpest egg kitchen knife in the world" but that doesn't quite capture what the video...

Couch potato goes parasailing with his sofa and TV Turkish YouTuber Hasan Kaval attached a sofa and television to a parachute so that he could maintain his couch potato lifestyle while parasailing. The video is absolutely...

Rock-bouncer defies gravity to climb dirt wall This is a video of a rock-bouncer climbing what appears to be a vertical dirt wall. Maybe it's the angle of the camera, but it literally looks...