Longcat, the cat known on the internet for being long, has died

September 21, 2020

longcat-1.jpg

In sad news, Longcat, the infamously long cat, died in Japan yesterday at the age of 18. The cat, whose real name was Nobiko, was posted to the imageboard 2chan between 2004 and 2005 and became popular in 2006 for his longness (he was apparently 65 cm).

Hong Kong-based pro-democracy website Stand News reported that Longcat had been rushed to the vet after being found in a weak state on Sunday morning. The cat eventually passed away at around 2pm local time.

Looks like 2020 isn't done with us yet. One can only hope Longcat is continuing to be long in heaven. I just wish there was another long cat to replace Longcat so that I could say, "Longcat is dead, long live Longcat." Because long.

longcat-2.jpg
Previous Story

Fictional homes reimagined as Polly Pockets

Working with CGI artist Jan Koudela, TheToyZone created these ultra-realistic Polly Pockets from the fictional worlds of television and movies. The above is the Simpson's residence from...

Bald Eagle To Receive Bionic Beak

Beauty is a 7-year old Alaskan bald eagle whose upper beak was shot off by some stupid asshole. Unable to hunt or drink effectively, she was slowly...
Read More: animals, cats, longcat, memes, news, sad
Previous Post
Next Post