Using artificial intelligence to make movies lip-sync Smash Mouth's 'All Star'
Visual effects engineer Jonty Pressinger (who previously fixed The Lion King remake by deepfaking it to look more like the cartoon version) was testing out Wav2Lip and put together this compilation of movies lip-syncing Smash Mouth's All Star. Wav2Lip basically takes any video and syncs the lip movements using just an audio file. They even have an interactive demo you can use to test it out.
It's just crazy that after decades of hearing about artificial intelligence and how the computers would think for themselves and take over the world, it turns out we'd just be using the technology to make videos of Tom Hanks lip-syncing to terrible songs. I mean, I'm not complaining. Dumb internet videos totally beat being hunted down and murdered by Terminator robots.
Keep going for the full video, as well as some examples of terrible dubbing that this technology would actually be useful for.
And an example of a really poorly dubbed Kung Fu movie:
And the incredible TV edit of Snakes on a Plane: