Landing at LAX in real life vs Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

September 16, 2020

lax-flight-simulator-real-life.jpg

This is a side by side comparison of what it's like to land an Airbus A320 at Los Angeles airport in real life compared to Microsoft Flight Simulator. It's one of those instances where the simulator looks more realistic than reality. If it wasn't labeled I think most people would have a tough time figuring out which was which. The textures on the runway in real life actually look worse than the simulator, like God needs to upgrade the graphics card or something.

(via Digg)

