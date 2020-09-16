Landing at LAX in real life vs Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

This is a side by side comparison of what it's like to land an Airbus A320 at Los Angeles airport in real life compared to Microsoft Flight Simulator. It's one of those instances where the simulator looks more realistic than reality. If it wasn't labeled I think most people would have a tough time figuring out which was which. The textures on the runway in real life actually look worse than the simulator, like God needs to upgrade the graphics card or something.

(via Digg)

Guy accidentally reboots squirrel and it's super adorable This is a video of a guy trying to feed a squirrel some pine nuts but then he somehow accidentally hits the reset button on it. It's...

Doom running on a digital pregnancy test It was just a matter of time, but Twitter user Foone managed to get Doom running on a digital pregnancy test. I tried zooming in and turning...

Thirty minutes of rain from thirty different video games YouTuber Jez Burrows put together this 30 minute video of rain compiled from 30 different games. The video is exactly what it sounds like. No fluff, no...

Glitches and weird buildings in Microsoft Flight Simulator Because Microsoft Flight Simulator pulls data from Bing Maps and OpenStreetMap to create its usually photo-realistic landscapes, the occasional glitch occurs when the data is missing or...

This guy walked around Shibuya like he's in a video game This is a video of a Japanese YouTuber walking around Shibuya like he's in Grand Theft Auto. He absolutely nails the motion, and my favorite moment from...