Incredible Batman landscape shot using action figures and a phone

Photographer Arjun Menon shot this incredible image on his Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra using household objects and action figures. From Arjun:

The theme for this image was time travel, I wanted to show an ancient abandoned landscape, imagine Mad-max with an Indian twist. We see Batman, looking at himself in the past, entering the time portal. I have always been fascinated by time travel, this scene was inspired by the OG "Back to the Future" scene where Morty sees himself using the DeLorean as a time machine and disappearing. BTS (video coming up on my instagram) The whole idea came about when I realised my photography ring lights could actually pull of looking like a time portal. I used a mist spray for the smoke and a bunch of other props. Used bedsheets with flour on it to recreate a desert look. Used a lot of decorative props at home to give a ancient abandoned civilization look. Had to rack focus from 3 exposures to make one final image :)

I've been finding creative uses for the random things I find around my home as well. And by creative uses I mean I've been smashing them with a hammer. That's sort of like what this guy did, right? I think it's safe to say we've both been equally creative and productive in quarantine.

Keep going for one more behind the scenes shot and check out more of Arjun's work on his Instagram.

David Blaine floats away holding a bunch of helium balloons Earlier today, magician David Blaine completed his latest endeavor called Ascension, where he held 52 helium balloons and floated off into the sky until he reached 24,900...

I See What You Did There: Photographer Poses Marvel Superheroes In Creative Situations Oh what, you guys have never seen a giant green peen before? Come on, Joker -- you're friends with Killer Croc. Indonesian photographer Edy Harjo (links to...

I Like: Superheroes In Old War Photographs This is a little gallery of old photographs with pictures of superheroes Photohaxored in. I thought they were pretty neat, but perhaps you don't. And maybe that's...

Bob's Burgers x 1960's Batman Crossover Art This is the Bob's Burgers x 1960's Batman television series crossover art imagined by artist and designer Katie Goodrich (previously: her X-Men x Adventure Time mashup). These...

Couple's Batman Themed Baby Announcement These are a handful of shots from James and Alisha Doherty's baby announcement photos. As you can see, Batman doesn't look too thrilled about the prospect of...