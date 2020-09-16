Guy accidentally reboots squirrel and it's super adorable

September 16, 2020

squirrel-reboot.jpg

This is a video of a guy trying to feed a squirrel some pine nuts but then he somehow accidentally hits the reset button on it. It's the cutest, weirdest thing you'll see today unless you're subscribed to some sort of puppy breakdancing video channel. At 1:30 he starts just putting the nuts in the broken squirrel's arms and it's so adorable I almost passed out. Actually I did pass out, and then woke up with a bunch of pine nuts in my arms. I hate when this happens, but also, hey, free pine nuts.

Keep going for the full super cute video.

(via u/Ronnie3d)

