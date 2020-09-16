Guy accidentally reboots squirrel and it's super adorable

This is a video of a guy trying to feed a squirrel some pine nuts but then he somehow accidentally hits the reset button on it. It's the cutest, weirdest thing you'll see today unless you're subscribed to some sort of puppy breakdancing video channel. At 1:30 he starts just putting the nuts in the broken squirrel's arms and it's so adorable I almost passed out. Actually I did pass out, and then woke up with a bunch of pine nuts in my arms. I hate when this happens, but also, hey, free pine nuts.

Keep going for the full super cute video.

(via u/Ronnie3d)

Gollum lip syncs The Scatman using AI Lip Sync Another day, another video of movie characters lip syncing to pop songs. This time, somebody turned AI Lip Sync on Gollum to make him lip sync The...

Turtle climbing up a wall like Jackie Chan Ninja Turtle Oh, you know, just a turtle doing things I had no idea a turtle could do. Apparently Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a documentary? (via /OddlyGruntled/)...

Turtle high fiving an alligator Not gonna lie. The way the year's been going, I wouldn't mind getting in on some of that high five action. The perfect Tik Tok exists... pic.twitter.com/D1isi9dZPT—...

This guy built a circulating seal enclosure The circulating seal enclosure is cool and all, but is nobody going to address the fact that this guy seems to have a pet seal in his...

Polite Dachshund wipes paws before entering house This is Dixie, the most polite mini-daschund you ever did see. After seeing her human wipe their feet on the doormat she walked over and did the...