Another day, another video of movie characters lip syncing to pop songs. This time, somebody turned AI Lip Sync on Gollum to make him lip sync The Scatman. There's something about his expression that perfectly captures the horror of deepfake's potential, like he's aware he's being made to sing The Scatman against his will. To make it perfect somebody needs to deepfake him mouthing "Help me" in between all that scatting. Also, how is this not a song about poop and the love of poop?

Keep going for the full scat filled video.

(via Hedonistica)

CBP brags about seizing counterfeit Apple Airpods that are actually OnePlus Buds The U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted last night that they seized a shipment of counterfeit Apple AirPods. However, just a quick glance at the pictures they...

Using artificial intelligence to make movies lip-sync Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Visual effects engineer Jonty Pressinger (who previously fixed The Lion King remake by deepfaking it to look more like the cartoon version) was testing out Wav2Lip and...

MIT researchers create deepfake of Nixon delivering 'In Event of Moon Disaster' speech To illustrate the dangers of deepfakes, a team from the MIT Center for Advanced Virtuality created a deepfake of President Nixon delivering the real contingency speech written...

Using internet photos to create 3D reconstructions Researchers have developed a system for taking photo collections from the internet and turning them into 3D reconstructions. They call it NeRF-W, which stands for Neural Radiance...

Creating the optimal peanut butter and banana sandwich using computer vision and machine learning Quarantine does weird things to people, and in the case of engineer Ethan Rosenthal it made him develop a system for optimizing a peanut butter and banana...