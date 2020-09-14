Gollum lip syncs The Scatman using AI Lip Sync

gollum-scatman.jpg

Another day, another video of movie characters lip syncing to pop songs. This time, somebody turned AI Lip Sync on Gollum to make him lip sync The Scatman. There's something about his expression that perfectly captures the horror of deepfake's potential, like he's aware he's being made to sing The Scatman against his will. To make it perfect somebody needs to deepfake him mouthing "Help me" in between all that scatting. Also, how is this not a song about poop and the love of poop?

Keep going for the full scat filled video.

(via Hedonistica)

Read More: ai, deep learning, deepfake, gollum, lord of the rings, machine learning, music, the scatman, video
