Girl accidentally locks her phone in a timed locker for two days

This is a video of a girl playing around on her dad's time-locking container after her brother jokingly puts her phone in it, not understanding that by rotating the lid she is actually increasing the duration of the timer. She eventually realizes what she's done when the timer shows 2 days and she breaks down in a combination of laughter and tears. Her reaction is actually kind of amazing and I don't think I've ever seen anything quite like it. I imagine it's the reaction you would have if somebody was tickling you while simultaneously murdering your family.

Keep going for the full video.

(via Digg)

