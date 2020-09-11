Fine art but with The Simpsons

September 11, 2020

fine_art_simpsons_2.jpg

Instagram account Fine Art Simpsons mashes up fine art with The Simpsons. They're all pretty great, but the one above featuring Cy Twombly's 'Untitled' on the chalkboard really shows the absurdity of the art world, since that thing sold Sotheby's for $70,530,000 USD. That's $70.5 million. For the thing that if nobody had pointed out you really would've thought a cartoon delinquent scribbled on a chalkboard.

fine_art_simpsons_1.jpg

