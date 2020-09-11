Instagram account Fine Art Simpsons mashes up fine art with The Simpsons. They're all pretty great, but the one above featuring Cy Twombly's 'Untitled' on the chalkboard really shows the absurdity of the art world, since that thing sold Sotheby's for $70,530,000 USD. That's $70.5 million. For the thing that if nobody had pointed out you really would've thought a cartoon delinquent scribbled on a chalkboard.

Keep going for one more shot and check out @fine_art_simpsons for the rest.

(via Kottke)

