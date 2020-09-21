Fictional homes reimagined as Polly Pockets

Working with CGI artist Jan Koudela, TheToyZone created these ultra-realistic Polly Pockets from the fictional worlds of television and movies. The above is the Simpson's residence from The Simpsons, but they also made one for Stranger Things, Friends, The Lord of the Rings, The Shining, and The Royal Tenenbaums. They're all pretty great and worth checking out. It'd be cool if they could've made one for my home, but I guess nobody would be interested in a Polly Pocket that was just a cigarette box filled with trash and bed bugs. Realistic, yes. Fun, not so much.

The Byers residence from Stranger Things:

Monica's apartment from Friends:

Hobbit house from The Lord of the Rings:

The Overlook Hotel from The Shining:

The Tenenbaums residence from The Royal Tenenbaums:

