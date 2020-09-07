Doom running on a digital pregnancy test
It was just a matter of time, but Twitter user Foone managed to get Doom running on a digital pregnancy test.
I tried zooming in and turning up the in-game gamma a bit, so you can see what's going on slightly better.— foone (@Foone) September 7, 2020
(It's a 128x32 pixel monochrome display, it's never gonna be great) pic.twitter.com/dAU7LZ1pkT
Although to be clear, it's not running on any of the pregnancy test's actual hardware. Foone swapped out the display and microcontroller so it's really just Doom running inside a pregnancy test shell. It's still a neat project though because of the unique form factor. Plus, who doesn't want to play video games on a device that people pee on? I know I never pick up my Nintendo Switch without peeing on it first. It's just how gaming is supposed to be.
The existing CPU can't be reprogrammed and the existing LCD can only show 4 things, so I had to replace both to make any changes.— foone (@Foone) September 6, 2020
And the current version doesn't even fit into the shell!
(although I'm certain it will when complete) pic.twitter.com/BVcC6OTxaq