Doom running on a digital pregnancy test

September 7, 2020

doom-pregnancy-test.jpg

It was just a matter of time, but Twitter user Foone managed to get Doom running on a digital pregnancy test.

Although to be clear, it's not running on any of the pregnancy test's actual hardware. Foone swapped out the display and microcontroller so it's really just Doom running inside a pregnancy test shell. It's still a neat project though because of the unique form factor. Plus, who doesn't want to play video games on a device that people pee on? I know I never pick up my Nintendo Switch without peeing on it first. It's just how gaming is supposed to be.

Read More: doom, gaming, hack, video, video games
