It was just a matter of time, but Twitter user Foone managed to get Doom running on a digital pregnancy test.

I tried zooming in and turning up the in-game gamma a bit, so you can see what's going on slightly better.

(It's a 128x32 pixel monochrome display, it's never gonna be great) pic.twitter.com/dAU7LZ1pkT — foone (@Foone) September 7, 2020

Although to be clear, it's not running on any of the pregnancy test's actual hardware. Foone swapped out the display and microcontroller so it's really just Doom running inside a pregnancy test shell. It's still a neat project though because of the unique form factor. Plus, who doesn't want to play video games on a device that people pee on? I know I never pick up my Nintendo Switch without peeing on it first. It's just how gaming is supposed to be.

The existing CPU can't be reprogrammed and the existing LCD can only show 4 things, so I had to replace both to make any changes.

And the current version doesn't even fit into the shell!

(although I'm certain it will when complete) pic.twitter.com/BVcC6OTxaq — foone (@Foone) September 6, 2020

Machine that finds grains of sand that look like faces Pareidolia is an art project that uses a fully automated robot to examine grains of sand and look for faces. The name of the project comes from...

Using artificial intelligence to make movies lip-sync Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Visual effects engineer Jonty Pressinger (who previously fixed The Lion King remake by deepfaking it to look more like the cartoon version) was testing out Wav2Lip and...

Thirty minutes of rain from thirty different video games YouTuber Jez Burrows put together this 30 minute video of rain compiled from 30 different games. The video is exactly what it sounds like. No fluff, no...

This guy walked around Shibuya like he's in a video game This is a video of a Japanese YouTuber walking around Shibuya like he's in Grand Theft Auto. He absolutely nails the motion, and my favorite moment from...

Minecraft running inside a game of Minecraft Last week Reddit user uDrunkMate used a VM Computers mod that let's you boot Windows 95 inside of Minecraft to run a game of Doom. Twitter user...

Comparison Of Jumping From The Highest Point Possible In Spider-Man Video Games, 2004 - 2018 This is a video comparison of Spider-Man jumping from the highest point possible in his video games released 2004 - 2018, including Spider-Man 2 (2004), Ultimate Spider-Man...