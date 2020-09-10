The first trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune is here. I'm not sure what the human limit of anticipation is, but I think I hit it. Although the Pink Floyd cover they chose kind of sucks and I feel like there was a missed opportunity to use Darude's Sandstorm.

And Darude's Sandstorm - the only song that should ever be used in trailers heavily featuring deserts or sand.

