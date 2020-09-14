CBP brags about seizing counterfeit Apple Airpods that are actually OnePlus Buds

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted last night that they seized a shipment of counterfeit Apple AirPods. However, just a quick glance at the pictures they posted show they're clearly OnePlus Buds. The CBP even sent out a press release bragging about their "mission success":

On August 31, CBP officers seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple Airpod Earbuds from Hong Kong destined for Nevada at an air cargo facility located at John F. Kennedy International Airport. If the merchandise were genuine, the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) would have been $398,000. "CBP Officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis," said Troy Miller, Director of CBP's New York Field Operations. "The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily."

I get that the design of the earbuds are similar, but those boxes are clearly labeled as OnePlus Buds. This would be like if they seized a bunch of Microsoft Surface Laptops and then bragged about stopping a shipment of counterfeit MacBooks. Was there really not a single person there that stopped to ask why none of the counterfeit Apple AirPods said "Apple" or "AirPods" on them? Is there a world where counterfeit Nike sneakers are branded as Adidas?

Keep going for a side by side comparison of the OnePlus and Apple earbuds, as well as the original tweet.

Side by side comparison of the OnePlus Buds (blue) and the Apple AirPods (white):

Hey, give those back! 🙃 — OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) September 14, 2020

