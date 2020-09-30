Awkward small talk during mid-air F-15 refueling

This is some awkward small talk during a mid-air refueling of an F-15 Eagle. It's weird that you can be doing something this cool while having a conversation this boring. At least the pilot at the end seemed to enjoy it and set off a flare. Either that or he got so flustered by the flirting he accidentally hit the wrong button. Better than a Sidewinder missile I guess?

