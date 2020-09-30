Awkward small talk during mid-air F-15 refueling

September 30, 2020

f15-small-talk-refuel.jpg

This is some awkward small talk during a mid-air refueling of an F-15 Eagle. It's weird that you can be doing something this cool while having a conversation this boring. At least the pilot at the end seemed to enjoy it and set off a flare. Either that or he got so flustered by the flirting he accidentally hit the wrong button. Better than a Sidewinder missile I guess?

(via u/bumexcretion)
Previous Story

Size comparison of fictional starships

MetaBallStudios (previously) is back and they recreated their old starship size comparison video, adding the Earth for scale and including some additional models. The video starts off...
Read More: air force, awkward, f15, military, planes. jets, video
Previous Post
Next Post