Amazon is making a Ring flying camera drone and they made a really weird video to promote it

Because filling your home with cameras controlled by one of the largest companies in the world wasn't enough, Amazon announced today they're making a flying Ring camera drone that will actually be able to fly to where the action is. The video shows the camera flying to the world's worst burglar, but I imagine the real use is so Amazon can spy on people having sex and maybe pooping. What, you thought you could just point your camera away from your bedroom and bathroom? No, no, no, my friend. There's no escaping Mr. Bezos' tiny flying camera and he prefers his videos both private and embarrassing.

Keep going for the full, weird, announcement video.

Girl accidentally locks her phone in a timed locker for two days This is a video of a girl playing around on her dad's time-locking container after her brother jokingly puts her phone in it, not understanding that by...

Super tiny Rubik's Cube goes on sale in Japan for $1,900 A super small Rubik's Cube measuring just 9.9 millimeters (0.39 inches) and weighing 2 grams opened for preorder in Japan yesterday for delivery in December at the...

Kid Uses Ring Doorbell To Call Dad At Work, Get Him To Explain How To Use The Television This is a super sweet video of a very well behaved boy who uses his family's Ring doorbell to call his father at work and get him...

A Video Showing What You Can Buy On Amazon From $0.15 To $27,097.97 This is Amazon Rise, a video created by Daniel Mckee showing what you can buy on Amazon starting at $0.15 (the Simple Drink Straw Cleaner Cleaning Brush...

Man Hacks Amazon's Alexa Into A Talking Skull Head This is a video demonstration of Yorick (named after the skull of the former court jester in Shakespeare's Hamlet), an animatronic talking skull that 'aspiring roboticist' Mike...

Man Tricks His Amazon Echo And Google Home Into Asking Questions In Infinite Loop This is a short video of Adam Jakowenko proudly demonstrating how he got his Amazon Echo and Google Home devices to ask each other the same question...