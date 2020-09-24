Amazon is making a Ring flying camera drone and they made a really weird video to promote it

September 24, 2020

ring-flying-drone-camera.jpg

Because filling your home with cameras controlled by one of the largest companies in the world wasn't enough, Amazon announced today they're making a flying Ring camera drone that will actually be able to fly to where the action is. The video shows the camera flying to the world's worst burglar, but I imagine the real use is so Amazon can spy on people having sex and maybe pooping. What, you thought you could just point your camera away from your bedroom and bathroom? No, no, no, my friend. There's no escaping Mr. Bezos' tiny flying camera and he prefers his videos both private and embarrassing.

