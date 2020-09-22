A day late, but here's Demi Adejuyigbe's annual September 21 video

Every year for the past five years, Demi Adejuyigbe has put out a video on September 21 in honor of Earth, Wind & Fire's song September. He somehow manages to top himself every year and they're always weirdly delightful in a way that makes you forget the world is a dumpster fire of misery. Apparently he's fought the desire to make the video each year but keeps getting sucked back in. He tells Vulture:

It kind of feels like a prison I've built myself. September 22nd is a very nice moment when I don't have to think about that. Then, as I get closer and closer to September, I start feeling like, I guess I should figure out what I'm going to do this year. And I get lucky, because for a lot of time I won't think about it. Then I'll just have this idea, and build from that. Or I go to a craft store and just see a bunch of things and just let my mind go. But it's a strange experience to feel it coming on. Every year, for the last three years, I've thought, I should not do it this year. Or else I risk setting myself in a perpetual cycle: I guess I'm gonna do this until I die. So every year, I think, I won't do it this year. I tweet, "I won't do it this year." And then I come up with an idea and I go, Okay, that might be fun. Maybe I'll do that. That's the cycle every year.

This year he put the fate of the video in the hands of viewers, saying he'll only make a video next year if he manages to raise $50,000 for charity through sept21st.com. Although as of this publishing he's already raised $253,012.55 so we should be good to go. I personally pitched in a stack of coupons and I think that's really what pushed the amount over the edge so you're welcome.

Keep going for the full video and the rest of Demi's 9/21 videos from the past five years. They're all great and a beacon of light in these trying times.

2020:

2019:

2018:

2017:

2016:

