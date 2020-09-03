Modifying 'The Matrix' so polarized 3D glasses show raining Matrix text

Twitter user Mike Mika modified the Kung Fu fight between Neo and Morpheus in The Matrix so that his polarized 3D glasses would show one side as the raining Matrix text and the other as the fight to simulate how it might look to the characters watching it in the movie.

Been playing with the polarized 3D TV and got the idea to convert the Matrix so that one pair of glasses sees only the Matrix Raining Text effect and the other pair sees the Kung Fu fight between Neo and Morpheus, to feel like the characters watching it in the movie. pic.twitter.com/8M3DexcDXr — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) September 8, 2020

And Mike explaining the process:

Polarized lenses and screen. I authored the video in after effects as compressed side-by-side, the TV interprets that into a mixed image, even-odd lines polarized which gets picked up differently by each lens. — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) September 8, 2020

Now that I know you can embed video in other videos, obviously I'm going to figure out a way to watch porn while my girlfriend is watching Selling Sunset. "Dear, do you mind if we watch while wearing these glasses? Also, keep your left eye closed the entire time. Whatever you do, don't open your left eye."

