You can spend the night at the last Blockbuster Video for $4/night

The last Blockbuster Video on the planet is now available for rent on AirBnb at the whopping price of $4/night. Located in Bend, Oregon, the rental sleeps four and is described as a 1 bed half-bath studio. According to their description on AirBnb:

When you call dibs on this stay, you're booking a night back in the 90s, but this time you won't have to beg your parents to rent the latest horror flick-we'll give you the keys to the entire store!

On 8/17 at 1PM PT, we're inviting movie lovers from the area to request to book one of these three, one-night stays that will take place on 9/18, 9/19 and 9/20 for up to four people.

So what's the 411? As the last standing location in the world, our BLOCKBUSTER store is an ode to movie magic, simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in BLOCKBUSTER locations around the world. Over the past few months, we've been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors and tourists from around the world. So, we're opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!

Keeping our customers (and now our guests!) comfortable and feeling at home is our priority. You'll have the store to yourself from check-in to check-out, and it will be cleaned prior to your arrival in accordance to Airbnb's Enhanced Cleaning Protocol which is informed by recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Plus we'll provide you with a pack of face coverings, disinfectant wipes, and endless hand sanitizer!