Time-lapse of a growing pea in a see-through container

This is a mesmerizing time-lapse of a pea being planted in a see-through container and growing over 37 days. The movement of the tendrils is so alien, and at this speed feels almost conscious. Watching it reach for the support post is like something out of War of the Worlds.

Keep going for the full video.

