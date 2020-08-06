Three men rescued from tiny island after writing 'SOS' in the sand

Proving once and for all the things you learn in cartoons are actually useful in real life, three men were rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS sign in the sand that was spotted from above. The AP reports:

The men had been missing in the Micronesia archipelago for nearly three days when their distress signal was spotted Sunday on uninhabited Pikelot Island by searchers on Australian and U.S. aircraft, the Australian defense department said Monday. The men had apparently set out from Pulawat atoll in a 7-meter (23-foot) boat on July 30 and had intended to travel about 43 kilometers (27 miles) to Pulap atoll when they sailed off course and ran out of fuel, the department said.

I wonder if they debated building a coconut radio before settling on writing the SOS sign. Also, I can't help but be reminded about this Far Side strip:

Keep going for a few more pictures and a really poor quality video of the rescue.

Upscaling the oldest recorded video using neural networks Using an ensemble of neural networks, YouTuber Denis Shiryaev upscaled the oldest recorded video: Louis Le Prince's Roundhay Garden Scene which was shot in October of 1888....

Real Life Spider-Man Rescues Autistic Boy A quick-thinking Thai fireman came to the rescue recently when he dressed as Spider-Man in order to coerce an 8-year old autistic student off a high ledge....

Japan reopens theme parks, bans screaming on roller coasters Japan recently reopened their theme parks, and in addition to masks, their guidelines include a ban on screaming on roller coasters because it spreads coronavirus. According to...

Dog Interrupts Weather Forecast During At-Home Report This is a video of Fox 13 Tampa Bay meteorologist Paul Dellegatto giving an at-home weather report (including cameraman Craig shooting from outside his office window behind...

Plane Casually Makes Emergency Landing On Highway In Traffic In highway to the danger zone news, this is a video from Quebec City of a Piper PA-28 casually (I say casually but I'm sure this pilot...